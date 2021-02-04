The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Up 16.1% in January

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,520,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 16,810,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Gap has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.84.

In other news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

