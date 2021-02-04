The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,835 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $30,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its position in The Hershey by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.93.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,200. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.89. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

