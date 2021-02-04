The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Trading 5.2% Higher

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.14 and last traded at $43.11. 1,871,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,098,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

