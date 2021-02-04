The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The New York Times has raised its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

