The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.00-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.173-4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.29 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.00-8.40 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.86.

Shares of SMG traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.06. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

