The Sherwin-Williams Company Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $31.65 Per Share (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities researchers at G.Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $31.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $30.00. G.Research also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ FY2024 earnings at $34.50 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.25.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $701.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $725.96 and a 200-day moving average of $698.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $3,390,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

