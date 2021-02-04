The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

