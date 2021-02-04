The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

SWGAY stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

