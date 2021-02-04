The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,800 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 800,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

Get The Timken alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,506 shares of company stock worth $6,427,307. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Timken by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Timken by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $6.74 on Thursday, hitting $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,922. The Timken has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.