The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,883,000 after purchasing an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after purchasing an additional 840,785 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,888,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,140,000 after acquiring an additional 315,102 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB initiated coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

TD traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.21. 48,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,509. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6114 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.