The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $900.00 at Macquarie

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price upped by analysts at Macquarie from $775.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.00.

TTD opened at $839.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 287.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $827.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.69.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total transaction of $2,388,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,619,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $2,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,471 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,804 shares of company stock worth $115,165,470. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

