Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148,365 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.1% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $339,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of TMO traded down $11.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $488.95. The stock had a trading volume of 61,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

