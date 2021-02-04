Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $585.00 at Cowen

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $525.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

TMO opened at $500.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.12. The company has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

