Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $600.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of TMO opened at $500.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

