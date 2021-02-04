THORChain (RUNE) Reaches Market Cap of $647.22 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $4.09 or 0.00010928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $647.22 million and $68.83 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00149277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00095319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00063677 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00241101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040137 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

