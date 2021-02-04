Thugs Finance (THUGS) Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $816,619.92 and approximately $2,246.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thugs Finance has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Thugs Finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002709 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00140162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00239632 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039995 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi.

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

