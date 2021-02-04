thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKAMY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.