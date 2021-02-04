Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading 12% Higher

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s share price traded up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.98. 156,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 162,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $471.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tidewater by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tidewater by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tidewater by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

