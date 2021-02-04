Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 410,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on TLSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

