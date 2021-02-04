TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0440 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 1% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $966,197.38 and approximately $409,478.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,181.68 or 1.00006942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040887 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,941,614 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

TokenPay Coin Trading

