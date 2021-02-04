TOKPIE Price Reaches $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $291,317.88 and $253.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000094 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Coin Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

