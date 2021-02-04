Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Stock Position Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,337 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.28% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TR stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $156.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

