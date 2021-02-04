Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Total Se (NYSE:TOT) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.54. Total reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Total.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. UBS Group lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Total by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 78,472 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOT opened at $42.45 on Monday. Total has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.9583 dividend. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

