Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 24.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $1,598,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

NYSE TM opened at $148.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.10. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

