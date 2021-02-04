Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 38.9% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT opened at $146.38 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.