TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

