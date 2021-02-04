Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed Sells 3,175 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25.

TVTX stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. 17,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,695. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,993,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,870,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,238,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

