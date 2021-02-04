Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $48.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.40. 1,582,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 590,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TVTX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,993,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,870,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,238,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

