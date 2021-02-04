Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.