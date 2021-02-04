Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 101,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 58,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

TREC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $177.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 471.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 99.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 25.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

