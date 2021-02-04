Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) traded up 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.36. 542,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 140,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. Research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

