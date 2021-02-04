TRICCAR (OTCMKTS:FOSI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of TRICCAR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOSI) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

TRICCAR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOSI)

Triccar, Inc is a vertically integrated biomedical research, development, and marketing firm that develops, acquires, and partners to bring life-changing bioceutical solutions and pharmaceutical drugs to the global market. The company is engaged in the development of bioceutical and pharmaceutical products designed to support the well-being of humans and animals that have common diseases.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for TRICCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRICCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.