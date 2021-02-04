Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Trading Down 6.4%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.04. 718,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 480,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $294.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88.

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 30.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

