Trinity Network Credit 24-Hour Volume Hits $93,944.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $245,155.07 and approximately $93,944.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00148766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00095929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040193 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech.

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars.

