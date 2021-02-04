Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

