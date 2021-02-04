Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

NYSE TGI opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.