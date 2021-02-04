TriumphX (TRIX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $772,054.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. TriumphX has a market cap of $6.87 million and $772,054.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TriumphX has traded down 22% against the dollar. One TriumphX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00053640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00143487 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 116.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00094334 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00063249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00238962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040221 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx.

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

