TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TrueBlue stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 4,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,718. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other TrueBlue news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

