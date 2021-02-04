TrueFlip (TFL) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $987,013.58 and approximately $275.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

