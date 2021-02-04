Truist Securiti Comments on Duke Realty Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Duke Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Duke Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,160,000 after acquiring an additional 242,580 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,258 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,159,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,577,000 after buying an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.