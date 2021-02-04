Truist Securiti Comments on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $211.00 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

