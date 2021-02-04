Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBCF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $34.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

