Truist Securiti Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will earn $51.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $51.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $15.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $119.90 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,025.36.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,058.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,781.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,646.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

