Truist Securiti Weighs in on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after buying an additional 437,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

