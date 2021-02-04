TrustToken (TRU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $529,282.00

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustToken token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00053312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00148478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00092846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063549 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00240899 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00040036 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrustToken

TrustToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars.

