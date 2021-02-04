Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 270,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of TNP stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,147. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $162.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

TNP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

