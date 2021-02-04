Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Up 10.9%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) shot up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.13. 1,597,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,008,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $276.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 98.28%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

