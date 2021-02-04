Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at B. Riley

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

TPB opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

