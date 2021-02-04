TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $106.54

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and traded as high as $107.50. TwentyFour Income shares last traded at $106.26, with a volume of 268,285 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.42%.

About TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

