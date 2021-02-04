Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 114.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $388.76. 7,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,114. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.65. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $404.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -138.06 and a beta of 1.51.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.58.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

